Mizoram says 60% of adult population fully vaccinated

Mizoram says 60% of adult population fully vaccinated

Total 6.98 lakh people received the first dose

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Nov 03 2021, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 23:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mizoram on Wednesday said it has vaccinated 60 per cent of its adult population with both doses of Covid vaccines.

As per an official statement, the state inoculated 82 per cent of its adult population with the first dose.

The adult population of Mizoram is estimated to be about 7.75 lakh, the statement said.

Total 6.98 lakh people received the first dose. Of this, 5.18 lakh people have received the second dose.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday attended a meeting hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with districts having low vaccination coverage.

State Health Minister R Lalthangliana and other senior officials accompanied the chief minister to the virtual meeting. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mizoram
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan

ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

 