Mizoram still awaits central team despite facing more than 100 earthquakes since June

Earthquakes measuring between 4.2 and 5.5 on the Richter Scale has jolted two districts of Mizoram more than 100 times in the past three months.

The frequent tremors, mainly in Champhai and Serchip districts bordering Myanmar, since June 22 not only partially damaged churches and houses but left residents sleepless. Fearing major earthquakes, many had taken shelter along the roads and spent nights under the open sky.

The fear led the Mizoram government to rush a letter to the Centre on July 10 with a request to send a team of experts to ascertain the exact cause of the frequent tremors, offer compensation to the affected people and suggest ways to reduce impact in case of a major earthquake.

The hilly state, however, is still waiting for the central team to visit the affected districts. "I had met officials of the ministry of earth sciences on July 24 with a request to send a team to carry out a study and ascertain the cause of such frequent quakes. But there has been no response to my request even today and no central team has visited the area," Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram K Vanlalvena told DH on Thursday.

Vanlalvena on Wednesday raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha asking why no central team visited the state despite earthquakes more than 100 times since June.

After a quake measuring 5.5 in the Richter Scale hit Zokhawthar, a border trade town in Champhai on June 22 morning and a few more thereafter, geology teachers of a local college, who surveyed the area said the area was witnessing frequent tremors as it was caught between two subterranean faults or cracks underneath.

But Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged the Centre to carry out an extensive study by seismologists and geophysicists and suggest measures to reduce its impact. But none has visited the state so far.

The last earthquake was witnessed in Champhai on Sunday.

He also sought the Centre's help for installation of earthquake observation centres in the eastern part of the state for real-time seismic telemetry for earthquake disaster preparedness.

Zoramthanga said frequent earthquakes have resulted in fear, panic and psychological distress among the affected people.

He had earlier said earthquakes caused damage to 283 houses, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 316.35 lakh.