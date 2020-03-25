Mizoram stops dog slaughter after coronavirus pandemic

Mizoram government has recently dropped dogs from the list of animals allowed for slaughter by amending the Mizoram Animal Slaughter Act 2013.

But animal rights activists say the step is not enough and now wants action to completely stop sale and consumption of dog meat to prevent the spread of endemic diseases like coronavirus.

Welcoming the move by Mizoram Assembly recently, Humane Society International (HSI), India, an animal rights group on Tuesday said the state government must now act tough to stop sale and consumption of dog meat.

"This comes at a time when the world is facing a pandemic believed to have been caused by the trade in wild animals for consumption. In Mizoram we have witnessed dogs and other animals being transported and slaughtered in horrific conditions, violating India’s health regulations," Alokparna Sengupta, managing director of HSI/India said.

Sale and consumption of dog meat is rampant as Mizoram Animal Slaughter Act 2013 mentioned dogs as cattle and allowed its slaughter even as this was prohibited in the animal rights act in the country. This led Animal Welfare Board to warn the state government that it would go to court seeking amendment of the act and called it “illegal and unconstitutional provision”.