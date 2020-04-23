Mizoram unlikely to face economic crisis due to coronavirus: CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that the state would not face any economic crisis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, if the natural resources are used effectively.
In a video message, the chief minister said the state government, churches and NGOs are making collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis.
There is an uncertainty in the world economy and no one knows what will happen in future, the chief minister said.
People have donated nearly Rs 5 crore so far to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid the government's effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
He said the health department was given more than Rs 100 core so far from the state's fund to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
Around Rs 2.5 crore was disbursed to rehabilitation centres, NGOs and village task forces to help people from other states, who are now stranded in Mizoram due to the lockdown, Zoramthanga said in his message on Wednesday.