Mizoram woman hid travel history, arrested after Facebook post on Macau trip

  • Mar 27 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 14:25 ist

 A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Aizawl for allegedly hiding her foreign travel details amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Thursday.

The woman landed at Lengpui airport on March 10 and told the screening team that she returned from Kolkata, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said.

However, it was found on her Facebook profile that she came back from Macau via Kolkata, he added.

She was arrested on Tuesday and was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the official said. 

