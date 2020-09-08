MLAs, Assembly staff in WB undergo rapid antigen test

MLAs, Assembly staff in Bengal undergo rapid antigen test ahead of two-day Monsoon Session

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 08 2020, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 17:09 ist
A health worker conducts COVID-19 rapid antigen test of MLAs, Assembly staff and media personnel, ahead of the two-day session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Several MLAs, Assembly staff and mediapersons underwent Covid-19 test on Tuesday, as part of the pandemic-related safety measures, ahead of the two-day Monsoon Session of the House, beginning September 9.

Speaker Biman Banerjee had said last week that the session will be held in strict compliance with ICMR guidelines, and every individual will have to undertake the Covid-19 test before entering the House.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to sources in the Assembly, MLAs, staff members and journalists, planning to attend the proceedings, formed separate queues on the premises of the House, and underwent rapid antigen tests, while maintaining social distancing norms.

"The test reports were available within 30 minutes. Right now, we are not divulging the details of the results, or the number of tests conducted," a senior official of the Assembly said, adding that the process would continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The 294-member-strong West Bengal Assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17, as the state budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Coronavirus
ICMR

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 