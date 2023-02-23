MNPF terrorist wanted in 2021 ambush on Assam Rifles arrested in Manipur

MNPF terrorist wanted in 2021 ambush held in Manipur

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 23 2023, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 20:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A self-styled Manipur Naga People's Front commander, wanted in connection with an ambush on an Assam Rifles contingent in 2021, was arrested from Manipur, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Thursday.

The most wanted accused, Solomon Jamir alias "Momo" of Kabui khul in Imphal East, had been evading arrest in the case and a reward of Rs 4 lakh was announced on his capture, a spokesperson for the anti-terror probe agency said.

Momo was arrested during a raid on Wednesday.

He was directly involved, along with other militants, in the ambush on 46th Battalion of Assam Rifles near Sialsih village of Churachandpur district, Manipur on November 13, 2021, the spokesperson said.

The ambush had resulted in the death of Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and minor son and four other Assam Rifles personnel.

The case was initially registered at Singngat Police Station, Churachandpur, and was later re-registered by the NIA, on November 27, 2021, the official said.

Momo becomes the fifth accused to be arrested in connection with the ambush.

