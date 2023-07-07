Police station attacked, vehicles torched in Meghalaya

Mob attacks police station, torches vehicles in Meghalaya

The incident occurred at Laitumkhrah Police Station here on Thursday night.

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Jul 07 2023, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 17:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police station in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district was attacked and three vehicles and a two-wheeler parked inside the compound were torched after police personnel allegedly refused to register complaints by two groups engaged in an altercation, a senior officer said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Laitumkhrah Police Station here on Thursday night when the two groups were involved in a heated exchange of words and argued with policemen on duty over the filing of their complaints, he said.

"The situation turned violent when unidentified people gathered outside the police station, hurled stones, and set on fire three vehicles and a motorcycle parked inside the premises," a police officer told PTI.

Also Read | Five injured as mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, say officials

East Khasi Hills district superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtynger called for an investigation into the matter, he said.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is the local MLA, condemned the attack on the police station.

"I condemn the incident and I urge the police to inquire into the attack on the PS and arrest those involved in such an act," she added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Meghalaya

Related videos

What's Brewing

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 