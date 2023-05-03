Mobile internet suspended in Manipur after fresh violence

Mobile internet has been suspended in the entire state of Manipur for five days.

The decision was taken after violence erupted in parts of the state.

Thousands of tribals Wednesday turned up at a 'Solidarity March' called by a students body in all the ten hill districts of the state to oppose moves for inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the ST category. The All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM), which called for the march, said it was organised to protest moves to include the "Meitei community in the ST category".

The Meiteis who make up 53 per cent of the state's poipulation inhabit the Manipur valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former pricely state's land area, and claim that they are facing difficulty in view of "large scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis".

(With PTI inputs)