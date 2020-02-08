Moderate earthquake jolts Assam, North Bengal

A magnitude-5 earthquake struck Assam and its neighbouring areas on Saturday evening, but there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property, police said.
The epicentre of the quake was 16 km east of Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake also jolted a few districts of north Bengal, including Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, sources said.
The tremors were felt around 6 pm.
