Moderate intensity quake hits Odisha’s Nayagarh district

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Apr 15 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 14:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Daspalla town in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Friday, officials said.

Sources in Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said the earthquake was of 3.5 magnitude.

The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the 3.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in Ganjam district and was felt at 11.19 am.

There was also no report of any loss of life or damage to property, a district official said.

Last month, a moderate earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

