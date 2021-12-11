Moderate quake hits Mizoram, Tripura: No damage

Moderate quake hits Mizoram, Tripura; no damage reported

The quake took place 16 days after a massive earthquake, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale

IANS
IANS, Aizawl,
  • Dec 11 2021, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 17:25 ist
The tremors occurred early on Saturday and at a depth of 10 km from the surface. Credit: iStock Photo

 A moderate quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale, hit Mizoram, northern Tripura and adjoining areas of the northeast region on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

However, no loss of life and damage to property was reported.

The tremors occurred early on Saturday and at a depth of 10 km from the surface. They were also felt in the bordering areas of neighbouring Bangladesh.

The quake took place 16 days after a massive earthquake, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale, occurred along the Mizoram-Myanmar border on November 26 jolting most parts of northeast region, northern West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh.

However, no loss of life and damage to property was reported in that earthquake. Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the authorities worried.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Earthquake
Mizoram
Tripura

Related videos

What's Brewing

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

 