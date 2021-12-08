Modi, Nadda feature on cover of BJP manifesto for Kolkata civic polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, BJP’s president, figure on the cover page of the party’s manifesto alongside two local leaders — released for the local civic elections in Kolkata scheduled for December 19.

The Bengal BJP leaders, on Wednesday, released the manifesto. While the elections are local in nature, the party is intending to pitch the top leadership to the voters.

State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya justified the amplification of the national leaders in a local election, saying that it is not possible to have a manifesto without an image of PM Modi. “He is our leader,” he told Deccan Herald.

The manifesto, with the slogan "Kolkata jeetega, jeetega BJP" (Kolkata will win, BJP will win), opened with the lines: “The collapse of Kolkata under the present regime can be gauged from the fact that while earlier its mayors were intellectuals, Shri Subhas Chandra Bose and Shri Bidhan Chandra Roy, alumni of Presidency College, it is now headed by those who have to be lodged in Presidency Jail for corruption!”

Also Read — KMC polls: No need for central forces, SEC tells Raj Bhawan

The manifesto stated, “The time calls for a united pledge - a pledge against the autocratic tyrannical forces that have prevented the growth of the city for mere political gains.”

When asked, Bhattacharya said that the party intends to offer a mayor having a clean image, and that tyrannical forces refer to anti-social elements.

Besides improving civic services and introducing newer projects, the party has promised to “promote the vibrance of Durga Puja to place it on the international map”. This includes establishing “a museum to display the journey of this auspicious festival right from idol making to immersion in collaboration with Durga Puja Committees”.

The manifesto also promises free door-to-door vaccination, if the party is voted to power in the municipal elections.

Watch latest videos by DH here: