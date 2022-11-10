More female voters than male electors in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh has more female voters than male electors, as per the draft photo electoral roll.

The northeastern state has 4,16,529 female voters, 12,253 more than 4,04,276 male voters, the roll published by the Chief Electoral Officer here said.

The state has a total of 8,20,805 voters across 60 assembly constituencies.

Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, which comprises 33 assembly segments, has more voters (4,72,849) than the Arunachal East constituency (3,47,956) with 27 assembly seats.

Also Read | 14-km walk, polling stations at 15K ft: Why voting in Himachal is a tough task

Itanagar (Urban) assembly constituency has the highest number of voters (62,091), followed by Doimukh (22,723), while the Anini seat has the least number of electors at 4,207, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

Bordumsa-Diyun, the only unreserved assembly seat in the state, has 19,756 voters, he said.

With the publication of the draft electoral roll, claims and objections will be allowed till December 8, he said, adding that the final roll will be published on January 5 next year.