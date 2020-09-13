More recoveries than new Covid-19 cases in Nagaland

Nagaland on Sunday reported more Covid-19 recoveries than detection of fresh cases, said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

He said 61 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease while 19 fresh cases were detected on Sunday.

"19 positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected out of 563 samples received," the minister tweeted.

The new cases were reported from Dimapur (16), Mokokchung (2) and Kohima (1), he said.

The minister also said that 61 Covid-19 patients tested negative during the day 24 in Kohima, 23 in Dimapur, 13 in Tuensang and 1 in Wokha.

Nagalands Covid-19 tally on Sunday rose to 5,083 with the detection of 19 fresh cases. The state now has 1,172 active cases as 3,883 people have recovered from the disease, 10 have died and 18 have migrated to other states, an official said.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the state is 76.39 per cent, the official said.

Meanwhile, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie in the weekly update said the past week recorded 529 cases with the highest single day spike of 310 cases on Friday.

In Nagaland, the most affected age group is 30-44 years at 45 per cent followed by 15-29 years at 37 per cent who could be major spreaders of the virus, he said.

There has been a recent surge in the number of cases in Nagaland, Dr Suokhrie said, adding that the positivity rate had fallen to 4 per cent during August end but has increased to 11 per cent between September 5 to 11.

The first Covid-19 case in Nagaland was detected on May 25.

Dimapur district has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 2,607 followed by Kohima (1,606), Mon (300), Peren (271), Zunheboto (117), Tuensang (68), Mokokchung (39), Phek (33), Wokha (25), Kiphire (12) and Longleng (5).

The caseload segregation comprises 2,386 armed force personnel, 1,404 returnees from other States, 976 traced contacts and 317 frontline workers, said Additional Director HFW Dr Denis Hangsing.

Till date, a total of 70,171 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Nagaland, said the health official.