More than 18,000 people fined in Mizoram for violating lockdown norms

The Mizoram Police has fined more than 18,000 people in the state for violating lockdown norms since May 4, according to an official statement.
A total of Rs 36,76 lakh has been collected as fine from 18,247 people for violating the Containment and Prevention of Covid-19 Ordinance, 2020 - since it came into effect from May 4, a police statement said on Sunday.
Of the 18,247 people, 8,749 have been arrested in Aizawl district, 551 in Kolasib, 852 in Mamit, 435 in Saitual, 842 in Champhai, 685 in Khawzawl, 1,495 in Serchhip, 537 in Hnahthial, 1,474 in Lunglei, 1,460 in Lawngtlai and 544 in Siaha district, it said.
Besides, a total of 623 people have been arrested under the jurisdiction of the superintendent of police (SP), Traffic, in Aizawl since May 4, the statement said.
