More than 5.57 crore households surveyed for SARI and ILI in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

She also said that the surveillance will give “ early warning signals” which are crucial in curbing the spread of COVID-19

Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 05 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 19:51 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

West Bengal government in a mammoth door to door surveillance for identifying cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness ( SARI ) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) has surveyed more than 5.57 crore households in the state till May 3 , Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

“During the period of 7th April to 3rd May, 5.57 crore+ total household visits have been conducted. 872 cases of persons with SARI & 91,515 cases of persons with ILI have been identified and given necessary health advice,” stated Banerjee in a Facebook post.

She also said that 60,000 “specially trained” ASHA and health workers have been pressed into service for the task.

“375 people have also been admitted to different health facilities. 62 of them have tested positive for COVID-19 with the affected being treated at our Hospitals,” stated Banerjee.

She also said that the surveillance will give “ early warning signals” which are crucial in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“The surveillance efforts are ongoing and we will not stop till we together defeat Corona in Bengal,” stated Banerjee.

 

Meanwhile, West Bengal witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 cases with 85 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases in the state to 940. With this, the figure of cumulative cases went up to1344.

Speaking to media persons at the state secretariat, Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said that so far 264 patients have been discharged after treatment.

He also said that 2455 samples were tested in the last 34 hours taking the total number of samples tested to 27,571.

Deaths directly due to COVID-19 also increased and with seven persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, the figure went up to 68.

