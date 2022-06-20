More than 600 trains cancelled due to protests over Agnipath scheme

More than 600 trains were cancelled on Monday with operations again disrupted by protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

A total of 612 train movements were affected due to protests. Total of 602 trains were cancelled, including 223 mail/express trains and 379 passenger trains, the Railways said in a statement.

The Railways also partially cancelled four mail/express trains. The movement of railways is hit since June 15 in North India mostly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana due to protests.

Comparatively, in the last four days, the protests were less on Monday. However, the railway cancelled the trains as precautionary measures, said an official in the railways.

Since June was rush season, the train cancellation hit a large number of commuters. The government also instructed railways to make arrangements for food and water to passengers stranded in different railway stations.

The railways has been a soft target of protesters and has suffered a major loss of property due to arson and rioting.

Last week, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government would take action towards further strengthening the Railways Act to protect the property of the national carrier.

Currently, those found guilty of damaging railway property are charged under section 151 of the Indian Railway Act, which has a provision for a maximum of seven years of imprisonment.