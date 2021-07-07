MoS Women and Child Development Debasree Chauduri quits

MoS Women and Child Development Debasree Chauduri resigns

Chaudhuri was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal's Raiganj constituency in the 2019 general elections

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 15:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ahead of the expected rejig of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Ministry Debasree Chaudhuri resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Chaudhuri submitted her resignation this morning, one of her close aides said.

Chaudhuri was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal's Raiganj constituency in the 2019 general elections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Women and Child Development Ministry
West Bengal
Cabinet

Related videos

What's Brewing

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

 