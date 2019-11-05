Mother Teresa award to Meghalaya activist 

Hasina Kharbhih, Meghalaya-based activist was conferred with Mother Teresa Memorial Award in recognition of her 30-year-long work to support livlihoods to check human trafficking.

A statement issued by Harmony Foundation, the international NGO, which offers the award said, “Kharbhih was given the award for social justice in recognition of her selfless service.

Kharbhih, who heads Impulse NGO Network and Impulse Social Enterprise, both based in Shillong, in Meghalaya, has helped 72,442 survivors of human trafficking not only in the Northeast part but also in Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.