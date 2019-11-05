Mother Teresa award to Meghalaya activist 

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Nov 05 2019, 08:14am ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 08:14am ist
Activist Hasina Kharbhih receiving Mother Teresa Memorial award on Saturday. (DH photo)

Hasina Kharbhih, Meghalaya-based activist was conferred with Mother Teresa Memorial Award in recognition of her 30-year-long work to support livlihoods to check human trafficking.

A statement issued by Harmony Foundation, the international NGO, which offers the award said, “Kharbhih was given the award for social justice in recognition of her selfless service.

Kharbhih, who heads Impulse NGO Network and Impulse Social Enterprise, both based in Shillong, in Meghalaya, has helped 72,442 survivors of human trafficking not only in the Northeast part but also in Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Assam
Comments (+)
 