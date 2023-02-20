Motion against 'attempt to divide Bengal' passed in assembly

A motion against the “attempt to divide Bengal” was passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday with legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP in Opposition pointing fingers at each other.

The motion (moved under Rule 185 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly) moved by Trinamool MLA Satyajit Barman and carried forward (passed), puts the Bengal government’s stand – against any division of the state – firmly in place, amid coming together of political outfits in Darjeeling hills with a revived demand for a separate state, Gorkhaland. An idea of carving a state out of north Bengal had also been propagated in the region concerned earlier.

Senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim referred to historical attempts made at dividing Bengal and pledged not to let any division happen. Another senior Trinamool MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay highlighted efforts of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the development of north Bengal.

While BJP MLA Neeraj Tamang Zimba spoke about the difference between “demerger” and “separation”, another BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma proposed a “referendum” in the hills. Talking to reporters, Chattopadhyay termed this difference of stance among BJP MLAs of Darjeeling as “political hypocrisy”.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and the Leader of the Opposition, while highlighting the deprivation in the northern part of Bengal, however, maintained that "we don’t want division of Bengal, but we want elimination of deprivation (from the region concerned)".

The BJP leader also questioned the timing of such a motion and alleged that the move is Trinamool’s "political, hidden – agenda", and is aimed at diverting people’s attention from issues of concern, like corruption. Adhikari also highlighted the budgetary announcements and actual release of funds for the "deprived" regions in the state, to hold the TMC government responsible for the backwardness of the regions.

Tapas Roy, Trinamool MLA and deputy chief whip, later talking to reporters, alleged that the BJP MLAs tried to dilute the motion and spoke of irrelevant topics. He questioned that while different voices are being raised on a daily basis concerning carving parts away from the state, as Bengal’s legislators, why can’t such a motion be moved?

"We are united… the integrity of Bengal… We are united so far as West Bengal is concerned. From Darjeeling to Sundarban, a united Bengal… So many forces tried, and (are) trying to disturb the calmness, the tranquility of Bengal. But they will not be able to do that. I see no success on their path,” he said, responding to a query by DH.