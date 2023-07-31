Bengal House passes motion condemning Manipur violence

Motion condemning violence in Manipur passed by West Bengal assembly

DH reported on July 24 that the ruling TMC - which has been vocal about the Manipur issue at a national level - was planning to bring the matter in front of the House. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 16:00 ist
Protest against Manipur violence. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur. 

DH had reported on July 24 that the ruling Trinamool Congress party - which has been vocal about the Manipur issue at a national level - was planning to bring the matter in front of the House. 

“(Around) Eighty days have passed, and what’s happening in our country, in a state, is shameful, and sad. So many people died, so many houses burnt down, kids are being deprived of food, and there’s no respect for women…,” Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, minister, parliamentary affairs department, had said.

More to follow

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

 