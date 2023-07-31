Motion condemning violence in Manipur passed by West Bengal assembly

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur.

DH had reported on July 24 that the ruling Trinamool Congress party - which has been vocal about the Manipur issue at a national level - was planning to bring the matter in front of the House.

“(Around) Eighty days have passed, and what’s happening in our country, in a state, is shameful, and sad. So many people died, so many houses burnt down, kids are being deprived of food, and there’s no respect for women…,” Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, minister, parliamentary affairs department, had said.

