Mukesh Sahani sacked from Nitish Kumar cabinet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday sacked Mukesh Sahani, the minister for fisheries and animal husbandry, from his cabinet, highly placed sources said here.
They said the recommendation to this effect has been sent to the Governor following a “written submission” from ally BJP which had contended that Sahani, who is the founding chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, was “no longer a part of the NDA".
Sahani was inducted into the cabinet at the instance of the BJP which had also got him elected to the legislative council since he had lost his assembly seat.
