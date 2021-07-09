Mukul Roy appointed PAC chairman of West Bengal Assembly; BJP stages walkout

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy was appointed the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the West Bengal Assembly by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Roy, who won from the Krishnanagar North Assembly seat on a BJP ticket, returned to the TMC on June 11 without resigning as an MLA.

Protesting against the decision, BJP MLAs led by the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari staged a walkout. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari pointed out that according to the norm, an MLA from the Opposition party always becomes the PAC chairman, but the ruling TMC misused it to give Roy the post.

Adhikari further alleged that none of the BJP MLAs proposed Roy’s name for the post, but it was proposed by a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha MLA and a TMC MLA.

“The Opposition was not given any chance to speak during the session. It is the norm that the PAC chairman is always appointed by the Opposition party. This is followed in every Assembly in the country and the Parliament. But the ruling party in the state broke the norm,” said Adhikari.

Denying the allegation, senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said that the final decision of who will be appointed as the PAC has to be taken by the Speaker.