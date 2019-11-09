Muslim body in Assam to donate Rs 5 lakh for Ram mandir

Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya dispute, a forum of 21 organisations representing "indigenous" Muslims in Assam on Saturday announced to donate Rs 5 lakh for construction of the Ram Mandir.

"The historic verdict by the Supreme Court today removed the barriers for construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayoddha. We welcome the judgement and the Janagosthiyo Samannay Parishad, Asom, which is a forum of 21 organisations representing indigenous Muslim communities such as Goria, Moria, Deshi, Jola and others today decided to donate Rs 5 lakh to the trust, which will construct the Ram Mandir," Mominul Awal, a BJP leader, who is also part of the Parishad said after the verdict of the Supreme Court, which asked the Centre to set up a trust within three months for construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed land.

Awal leads the Minority Morcha of Assam unit of BJP.

The Parishad claims that there is 80 lakh "indigenous" Muslims in Assam and they consider other Muslims as immigrant Muslims. They claim that most of these indigenous Muslims are converts from Hindu tribal communities and had embraced Islam in different circumstances over the years.

The indigenous Muslims in Assam have been demanding legislative measures to ensure the protection of their indigenous identity, which they claim is faced with crisis from a large number of immigrant Muslims.