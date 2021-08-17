My joining TMC unconditional: Sushmita Dev

My joining TMC unconditional; will take any responsibility given by Mamata: Sushmita Dev

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 15:27 ist
TMC leaders Sushmita Dev and Derek O'Brien address a press conference in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Tuesday said her joining the Trinamool Congress is “unconditional” and she will take any responsibility given to her by party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dev, who was the chief of the women's wing of the Congress, joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata on Monday.

"I don't think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC… My joining the TMC is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee,” Dev told reporters.

Also read: Sushmita Dev's resignation triggers debate in Congress

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said, but offered no reason for her quitting.

“In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from the Congress high command,” Dev said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

TMC
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

 