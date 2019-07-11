Myanmar complaint halts PMGSY road work in Manipur

The work for construction of a new road under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur has been halted following encroachment allegation by the neighbouring country.

Myanmar army recently stopped Manipur workers constructing the new road under the PMGSY near border pillar number 82 in Moreh in Tengnoupal district, about 80-km from Imphal.

The matter was referred to Survey of India after a joint inspection team of both the countries failed to resolve it on Thursday.

"We received a letter from deputy commissioner, Tamu in Myanmar, recently alleging that about 250-km has been encroached towards their border. He requested us for a joint inspection. So we carried out an inspection today and tried to locate the area using GPS. It was found that some portion of land was encroached and so I asked the workers to divert the construction. But since the matter could not be resolved today, we have decided to take help of Survey of India for proper identification," said a Manipur government official.

Sources said the state government decided to construct the road as part of the Centre's plan to improve communication in the interior areas close to Indo-Myanmar border.

Sources said people living in those areas struggle a lot as there is no motorable road yet. "The construction work will remain on hold till both parties reach a conclusion regarding the area," said the official.