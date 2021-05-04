Nadda compares post-poll violence in Bengal to that of during the Partition

Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of being intolerant the BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said that post-poll violence in West Bengal was reminiscent of the atrocities faced by people during Partition.

Nadda who is on a two-day visit to Bengal also said that the BJP worker will “democratically” fight against such violence.

“ I have heard about the atrocities inflicted on the people during Partition. But in my political career I have never seen such widespread post-poll violence like the one taking place in West Bengal,” said Nadda.

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata Airport, Nadda also said crores of BJP workers across the country stand in solidarity with those in West Bengal who are facing “violent attacks.”

“We will democratically fight this ideological battle and the violent, intolerant actions of the TMC,” said Nadda.

The BJP president after visiting the homes of BJP workers in the South 24 Paraganas district who had been allegedly killed in post-poll violence said that his party will expose the “double standard” of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in relation to political violence.

“Such violence is not the culture of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee urges her party workers to maintain peace but her party unleashes violence on BJP workers. We will expose her double standards to the people,” said Nadda.