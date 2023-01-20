Nadda promises jail for the corrupt, if voted to power in Bengal

BJP national president JP Nadda, on Thursday, told party supporters in Bengal that if they vote for the BJP, then the corrupt will be caught and put into jail. Nadda cited corruption in execution of central government schemes in West Bengal. Late evening, the Trinamool was quick to issue a rebuttal to Nadda’s statements.

Addressing a public meeting in Nadia district, the BJP leader alleged that funds meant for housing and toilets have been siphoned off, and there’s even corruption in the rural jobs scheme. Nothing has been spared, he alleged: “Modiji sends money, and here you indulge in scam, and when an inquiry takes place you say that the Centre is your enemy,” he said.

“Vote for the Lotus. We will catch (the corrupt), and put them in jail as well, remember. This, I want to tell you,” he said. He went on to say that the Centre sends money, and in the state, corruption takes place. The Modi-government is honest, and yours is dishonest, he stated.

Adding other issues – apparently on BJP’s list of issues against its opponent – Nadda said that to stop undesired practices, there is only one way, and that’s to vote for BJP, whether it’s panchayat or the Lok Sabha elections.

He added that he tells didi (elder sister, referring to Mamata Banerjee) not to get angry, and work within the constitutional framework. “Rajneeti main aana jana laga rahta hai, satta kisi ki bhee nahin hoti (People come, and go out of politics. None, hold on to power),” he added.

The Trinamool Congress issued a rebuttal against Nadda’s claims. On claim of corruption in rural employment and housing schemes, the Trinamool alleged that ‘scores of BJP leaders’ names are in the Awas list, and named a few associated with the party, allegedly involved in corruption. On Nadda’s claim that while PM Modi provides money, but corruption occurs in the state, Trinamool added: “The Centre is taking funds from the state thinking that it belongs to them… The leaders from the Central government come to Bengal and make big comments, but vanish once elections are over.”