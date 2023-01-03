Nadda to visit Bihar, address party workers on Dec 3

Nadda to visit Bihar, address party workers in Vaishali on December 3

This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ditched the BJP to form a government with the RJD and Congress

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jan 03 2023, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 12:37 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda will visit Bihar on Tuesday to take stock of the party's organisation as it prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ditched the BJP to form a government with the RJD and Congress.

Nadda will land at Patna airport around 11.30 am and go by road to Goraul block in Vaishali district, where he will address party workers around 12.30 pm, he said.

The BJP president will then visit Harihar Nath temple in Sonepur before returning to Patna.

He is expected to chair a meeting with state BJP leaders in the evening before leaving for Delhi, Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal will receive the BJP president at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna , while scores of party workers will line up along the roads outside the premises with party flags to welcome Nadda.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Congress state president Akhilesh Singh said, "Nadda's visit would not make any difference.

The BJP will face a humiliating defeat in the next Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in the state. In fact, the saffron party is scared by the Bharat Jodo Yatra's success."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
J P Nadda
Bihar
RJD
Nitish Kumar
India News
JD(U)

What's Brewing

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

 