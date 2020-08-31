Naga groups slam NSCN (IM) over talks issues

Several Naga groups slammed NSCN (IM), the rebel group in ceasefire since 1997 over the latter's demand for replacement of Centre's interlocutor, R.N. Ravi and also its recent statements regarding the talks to end the decades-long conflict.

A day after Nagaland Gaon Bura Federation (NGBF) called the NSCN-IM's demand is unjust and untenable, Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), a forum of seven other rebel group called for a review of the Framework Agreement NSCN-IM signed with the Centre on August 3, 2015.

The NGBF said the replacement of Ravi was not required as he was also an interlocutor with other Naga groups (NNPGs).

"The question is, about whose political conflict was the Framework Agreement signed? Which leader or group has the audacity to sign on a document that states political conflict started around 1955-56,” said a statement issued by the Working Committee of NNPGs.

The NSCN (IM) had signed the Framework Agreement with the Centre (Ravi as interlocutor), which according to the outfit agreed to "share sovereign powers" to end the Naga conflicts. But the NSCN-IM, in at least three statements, recently slammed Ravi alleging that he had twisted the Framework Agreement to interpret that NSCN-IM agreed to resolve the issues under the ambit of Indian Constitution. It also sought Ravi's replacement as interlocutor for signing the final agreement while reiterating its uncompromised stand on its demand for separate flag and Constitution.

NNPGs had also signed another agreement separately with the Centre in 2017 and agreed to resolve all issues through dialogue.

The NNPGs' criticism comes days after NSCN-IM described them as "loyalists" of Ravi, who were toeing the latter's line.

The NNPGs also criticised NSCN-IM asking why did it replace the word from Nagalim to Nagaland in the framework agreement. Nagalim refers to Naga-inhibited areas not only in Nagaland but in rest of the Northeast and beyond.