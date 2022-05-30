Naga talks back to square one, NSCN-IM calls 'emergency meeting'

With National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), the Naga rebel group in ceasefire rejecting the Centre's offer for a "cultural flag" and is bent on its "core demand" for separate flag and a Constitution for the Nagas, the negotiations to end the decades-old "Naga political conflict" seems to be back to square one.

Amid reports that the Centre may go ahead with all other Naga groups barring the NSCN-IM to sign the "final agreement," the rebel group has called an "emergency General Assembly" meeting in the "general headquarters church of the Naga Army" near Dimapur on May 31 to decide its "response" to the Centre's denial for recognition to the separate flag and the Constitution.

The outfit on May 26 stated that the Centre's offer to accept the Naga flag as a "cultural flag" is "unthinkable" and its demand for recognition to Naga National Flag is non-negotiable. "It is unthinkable for NSCN to accept Naga national flag as cultural flag as hinted by Government of India. Naga National Flag that symbolizes Naga political identity is not negotiable," the outfit said in its mouthpiece, Nagalim Voice's May issue.

"When the rights and identity of the Naga people are not honored by denying the Naga flag and Constitution, we have to convene National Assembly to decide our response," a NSCN-IM leader told DH on Sunday.

The "Core Committee" of all 60 MLAs are also continuing their negotiations and are likely to held meeting with NSCN-IM leaders to break the ice. But sources in NSCN-IM said such meeting is unlikely to make any difference unless Centre soften its stand regarding the outfit's "core demands" is concerned.

Many Naga groups including the NSCN-IM claims that Nagas were never part of India and had even declared Independence on August 14, 1947 after the British had left India. The NSCN-IM, which have been leading an armed fight, signed a ceasefire in 1997 and their leaders and cadres are lodged in a camp at Hebron near Dimapur in Nagaland since then.

The Centre in August 2015 had signed a "framework agreement" with NSCN-IM in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, based on which a final agreement was to be signed. But NSCN-IM's insistance on its "core demands" for a seperate flag and Constitution for the Nagas has delayed the process since then.

The Centre, however, appointed former special director of Intelligence Bureau, AK Mishra to resume negotiations with the NSCN-IM as the Narendra Modi government seeks to sign the final agreement with Naga groups before 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mishra, during his recent meetings had proposed that the Naga flag would be accepted as a "cultural flag" for finding a solution to the conflict.

The NSCN-IM has also slammed former Nagaland CM SC Jamir, who met central leaders in New Delhi recently and reportedly endorsed the Centre's stand regarding the flag and Constitution issue.

The Centre in 2017 had signed another preliminary agreement with Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), a forum of seven other rebel groups. The NNPG is not insistent on the demand for separate flag and Constitution.