Naga talks: Govt envoy makes 1st visit to NSCN-IM camp

Naga talks: Centre's envoy AK Mishra makes first visit to NSCN-IM camp, meets Muivah

Mishra made a 'courtesy meeting' with Muivah as the latter was hospitalised twice in the past few months

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 19 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 01:14 ist
A K Mishra. Credit: IANS Photo

In what was called a "historic development," the Centre's interlocutor AK Mishra on Tuesday visited the designated camp of Naga insurgent group, NSCN-IM near Dimapur in Nagaland and met the outfit's general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and a few other leaders.

Sources in NSCN-IM told DH that it was the first time an envoy of the Centre visited their camp, where the leaders and members of the rebel group have been staying since signing the ceasefire in 1997.

Mishra made a "courtesy meeting" with Muivah as the latter was hospitalised twice in the past few months. He is likely to have a formal meeting with NSCN-IM leaders on Thursday. 

The meeting is seen as significant given Muivah's direct criticism of the Centre recently, when the rebel leader alleged that the Centre was going back on its words made in the "framework agreement" signed on August 3, 2015.

He is also likely to separately meet leaders of NNPGs, a forum of seven other Naga rebel groups which signed another preliminary agreement with the Centre in 2017.

Mishra, the former special director of the Intelligence Bureau, replaced former Nagaland Governor R N Ravi as the Centre's interlocutor for Naga talks in September last year. Ravi was transferred as Tamil Nadu Governor after he was criticised by the NSCN-IM. 

The Centre has signed two preliminary agreements with NSCN-IM in 2015 and with NNPG in 2017 but the final agreement to end the decades-old Naga conflict has not yet been signed, mainly due to NSCN-IM insisting on its "core demand" for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas. The demand has been turned down by the Centre, resulting in a stalemate over the talks.

Naga groups including the NSCN-IM claim that Nagas were never part of India.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nagaland
NSCN-IM
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

The commentary stint behind Dinesh Karthik's resurgence

The commentary stint behind Dinesh Karthik's resurgence

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

 