Naga talks: Consultative meet calls for unity to achieve 'one solution'

A consultative meeting on Naga talks organised by Nagaland government on Thursday adopted seven resolutions which included a call for unity of all negotiating groups for "achieving one solution for one people" as early as possible.

Representatives of different Naga Hohos, churches, political parties, NGOs and other civil society organisations were invited for the crucial meeting held at the State Banguet Hall at Nagaland capital Kohima.

The meeting also decided to relentlessly work in a collective and unified manner with one voice so as to facilitate the peace process and strengthen the negotiations for early realisationof the "One Solution" in a transparent manner, which is acceptable and honourable.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while addressing the meet appealed all Nagas to unite as home minister Amit Shah conveyed to him that there would be only "one solution" for the decades-old Naga conflict.

"The only way forward is unity and oneness as One Naga Family. And it is in this spirit that we must all relentlessly continue to pursue realisation of genuine peace through a “political settlement based on Naga historical and political rights” and on the “unique history and position of the Nagas”. An agreement that is based on contemporary realities, one that will end violent confrontation and will usher in a future vision that will be built with the genius of the Naga people," Rio said while addressing the consultative meeting of different stakeholders organised to discuss the issues concerning Naga talks.

The meeting comes a day after NSCN-IM, the rebel group in ceasefire since 1997, made it clear that its demand for recognition to Naga National Flag and Yehzabo (Constitution) was non-negotiable.