Naga talks: Consultative meet calls for unity to achieve 'one solution'

A consultative meeting on Naga talks organised by Nagaland government on Thursday adopted seven resolutions which included a call for unity of all negotiating groups for "achieving one solution for one people" as early as possible.
Representatives of different Naga Hohos, churches, political parties, NGOs and other civil society organisations were invited for the crucial meeting held at the State Banguet Hall at Nagaland capital Kohima.
The meeting also decided to relentlessly work in a collective and unified manner with one voice so as to facilitate the peace process and strengthen the negotiations for early realisationof the "One Solution" in a transparent manner, which is acceptable and honourable.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while addressing the meet appealed all Nagas to unite as home minister Amit Shah conveyed to him that there would be only "one solution" for the decades-old Naga conflict.
"The only way forward is unity and oneness as One Naga Family. And it is in this spirit that we must all relentlessly continue to pursue realisation of genuine peace through a “political settlement based on Naga historical and political rights” and on the “unique history and position of the Nagas”. An agreement that is based on contemporary realities, one that will end violent confrontation and will usher in a future vision that will be built with the genius of the Naga people," Rio said while addressing the consultative meeting of different stakeholders organised to discuss the issues concerning Naga talks.
The meeting comes a day after NSCN-IM, the rebel group in ceasefire since 1997, made it clear that its demand for recognition to Naga National Flag and Yehzabo (Constitution) was non-negotiable.
This raised fears that the Centre may go ahead with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a forum of seven other rebel groups, which also signed a seperate preliminary agreement and is willing to sign the final agreement without insisting on the issue of flag and Constitution.
But Rio said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting on September 19 in New Delhi made it clear that there would be only "one solution." "This message from GoI has been very clear, and one of the reasons for today’s consultative meeting is this message. Having understood that there will be only One Solution, we need to deliberate and support the peace process, strengthen the negotiations and facilitate the journey towards achievement of this “One Solution” in the earliest time possible," Rio said.
Naga groups including NSCN-IM claims they were never part of India and have been fighting an armed battle since the Independence. The outfit, however, declared a ceasefire in 1997 and signed a "Framework Agreement" in August 2015, based on the contour of which a final agreement is to be signed. But NSCN-IM's refusal to sign the final pact without recognition to Naga flag and Constitution has become the stumbling blocks.
"If Nagas as a people are to achieve progress and realise our aspirations as a people, we must come together like today. We must also accept that our biggest challenge today is division. We all know that this situation is only leading to self-destruction. During the British era, a divide and rule policy was used to govern, which was inherited by India, and till today our society is thoroughly divided, which has created too many groups and organisations leading to different opinions and voices," Rio said.