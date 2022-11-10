Naga youths trained to make e-bikes, other machines to divert minds to development

Guns are still a concern in insurgency-hit Nagaland. Although militancy has come down over the years, diverting the minds of the Naga youths toward developmental activities has become a challenge.

This, perhaps, prompted police at Noklak, a new district in Nagaland bordering Myanmar, to train Naga youths to make machines required in farming and other developmental activities.

Under the slogan, 'Not Guns but Machines', Noklak police encouraged a group of youths to make low-cost cooking-cum-dryer machines, oil extracting machines, agricultural tools and even electric bikes.

It was a special occasion for the campaign on Wednesday when the electric bikes made by Wheels of Nagas, a micro-enterprise run by some Naga youths were formally launched.

"Naga youths are very talented and innovative. Our aim is to encourage more and more youths to use their energy and innovative minds in making something which adds to development of the society and help them earn their livelihoods. This will help the youths turn towards entrepreneurship instead of resorting to unlawful activities to earn money," Pritpal Kaur, Superintendent of Police, Noklak told DH on Thursday.

"Our next plan is to help them improvise the e-bikes for solar panel charging," she said.

The bikes were made by Tumong and P Khuming at Noklak. Tumong, a 33-year-old Naga youth, who runs an electronic repairment center told DH that the bike, weighing 120 kg can move at 25 km/hr now.

"The drying machines are being used by our farmers in drying cardamom and other crops. Similarly, bikes can be used for movement within the town. We hope to further improve it to provide a low-cost and eco-friendly mode of transport," he said. The e-bike now costs between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

Noklak SP and Punjabi community at Dimapur, Nagaland's commercial town helped in providing logistics, welding machines and other raw materials, Nagaland police said.

Thangou, a local resident, who spoke at the bike launch function on Wednesday stated that instead of making weapons, one should focus on making better and legal products.