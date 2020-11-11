Nagaland bans crackers till January 31 fearing harmful impact on Covid-19 infected persons

Nagaland government has banned the sale and bursting of crackers for the next 80 days stating that the harmful chemicals released from crackers could increase respiratory problems for persons grappling with Covid-19.

"Bursting of firecrackers releases harmful chemicals which have a severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups and such pollutants further may prove hazardous for recovered as well as active Covid-19 patients. There is an increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state and winter season is fast approaching during which the elderly, children, persons with co­morbidities and others develop respiratory problems. Diwali and other festivals are approaching and people usually burn firecrackers during such occasions," said a statement issued by Nagaland Home Department.

The order said that considering the potential harmful impact of the bursting of crackers, it was therefore decided to prohibit the sale and use of firecrackers across Nagaland from November 10 to January 31.

The ban has been issued while exercising power conferred under Section 22 (2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"Any person found violating this order shall be punished under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws. The Deputy Commissioners, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, and Superintendents of Police shall take all measures and necessary action to ensure compliance of this order," said the order.

The state has so far reported 9,536 Covid-19 positive cases. Of these, 886 are Covid-19 active cases and the death toll stands at 44. The state reported 33 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday.