COVID-19: Nagaland churches to seek divine intervention

Nagaland churches to seek divine intervention against Coronavirus

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Mar 19 2020, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 19:25 ist
PTI photo for representation

Churches across Christian-majority Nagaland will seek "divine intervention" against the threat of coronavirus during their prayers on Sunday.

Nagaland Joint Christian Forum on Thursday issued an appeal to all churches to observe a day of prayers and fasting on Sunday and seek God's intervention and protection.

The appeal comes hours after the special action group on COVID-19 of Nagaland government sought help of the faith-based organisations to spread awareness against coronavirus.

"We are already at high risk, even though as of now we have not reported any case in our state. But we do not know what will happen in the next few days or weeks. In a situation such as this, we must stay alert and vigilant and follow the precautionary measures issued by competent authority. As we do so, we must turn to God for His divine protection," the forum said in its appeal to the churches.

The forum issued 11 prayer points which include prayer for God’s protection for people, for the countries already hit by the disease, for the leaders who are in the position of authority that God will give them wisdom to deal with the situation wisely. Pray for health and family welfare department, the doctors, nurses and caregivers for God’s protection as they prepare for the worse that God will give them the courage and patience in their work and service, for the elderly and the children.

Nagaland
Coronavirus
church
COVID-19
