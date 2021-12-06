Nagaland civilians killing: Shops, offices shut in protest; curfew, ban on mobile internet in Mon

Protesters resorted to a 12-hour shutdown in Nagaland from 6 am on Monday demanding action against the security forces, who killed 14 villagers in Mon district on Saturday.

The shutdown was also imposed in Naga-inhabited areas in neighbouring Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Shops, offices and all other establishments shut their doors on Monday as the situation in Mon and other parts of Nagaland remained tense. The administration in Mon district clamped curfew and curtailed mobile internet in order to prevent further spread of violent protest. One protester died and several others were injured after Assam Rifles personnel opened fire to disperse a mob which set their camp at Mon on fire in protest on Sunday evening.

The last rites of the 14 civilians are also scheduled to take place at Mon at 10 am. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy CM Y Patton are also likely to take part in the funeral in Mon.

The Naga Students' Federation, the apex students' body, said Saturday's killing of the civilians by security forces was not new and similar incidents were happening across the state in the name of counter-insurgency operations.

The federation asked all Nagas to stay away from the Hornbill Festival which is underway at Kisama Heritage Village near Kohima. The NSF declared mourning for five days and demanded that a court-monitored committee be set up for investigation into the killings and for justice to the victim families.

It also demanded the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1958 from Naga-inhabited areas in the Northeast.

Several other organisations in Nagaland extended their support to the shutdown call.

