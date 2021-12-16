Nagaland extends online ILP service to prevent 'abuse' of system by visitors

Nagaland on Thursday extended the online system to get Inner Line Permits (ILP) for traders, businessmen, labourers, students and priests visiting the state in order to prevent "abuse" of the system by non-indigenous persons from outside.

The ILP, introduced under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is a short-term travel permit for outsiders, which is a must not only in Nagaland but in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur. The system was introduced in order to address concerns expressed by indigenous people in the states, who fear that settlement of "outsiders" would threaten their ethnic identity.

The online ILP service was introduced in November 2019 for tourists only and was now extended for traders, businessmen, labourers, students and priests.

Launching the online service on Thursday, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that strict timelines and monitoring would prevent "abuse" of the ILP by visitors. "The online ILP would enable authorities to capture all data of visitors to the state, analyse it and help in planning better for various facilities," he said.

The application for the issue of online ILP may be made by registering on the site www.ilp.nagaland.gov.in, providing all the details, uploading photographs, the valid government recognized photo IDs, address proof, and paying the prescribed fees, as per the instructions/guidelines on the website.

The guarantor for the persons seeking ILP online will also be required to register on the site www.ilp.nagaland.gov.in by providing the required details, uploading the valid government recognized photo IDs, address proof, and other necessary documents as per the instructions/guidelines on the website.

The digital copy of the ILP card generated or its hard copy shall be considered as a valid ILP document when carried along with a government recognized photo ID by the person concerned. The facility of online ILP will be in addition to the existing manual/offline mode of obtaining ILPs.

Principal Secretary, home, Abhijit Sinha, said the offline mode will continue for some time and the government will take a final call on it later.

