Nagaland group 'relaxes' election boycott call after MHA assurance

In what comes as a relief to parties contesting Assembly elections in Nagaland on February 27, the influential Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) Saturday decided to relax its call for an election boycott following an intervention by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) into its demand for a separate state.

In a statement on Saturday, the ENPO said that the decision was taken after the MHA assured the outfit of reaching a mutually agreed solution to its demand after the elections.

"In faith with the Union Home Minister and the MHA, ENPO relaxes the August 26, 2022 resolution in the interest of fair and peaceful conduct of elections in the state," said the statement.

In its resolution in August, the ENPO had even asked all 20 MLAs and other leaders from eastern Nagaland to resign in front of the press demanding the creation of "Frontier Nagaland", a separate state bifurcating six districts: Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator. At least seven Naga tribes inhabit these districts.

The ENPO says that a separate state is necessary as the region has remained neglected and has been lagging in various developmental parameters.

Following its call for an election boycott, the MHA constituted a three-member committee headed by former director of intelligence bureau A K Mishra. Sources said the MHA, however, rejected the demand for a separate state.

All 20 MLAs from eastern Nagaland on January 24 also pledged to contest elections defying ENPO's call for the poll boycott.

The ENPO statement on Saturday also requested all citizens to cooperate with the government for the peaceful conduct of elections and not to create any law and order situation in eastern Nagaland.

The ruling alliance between BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting the elections with a 20-40 seat-sharing arrangement. Naga People's Front, however, is contesting the polls on its own.

Nagaland at present has an all-party government and the state may have the same after the polls given the fact that all leaders are "committed to stay united" in the interest of finding a final solution to the over seven-decades-old Naga conflict.