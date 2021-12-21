Nagaland killings: Army seeks information from public for inquiry

The inquiry panel of the Army has sought information from the public, including video and photographs, for an investigation into the December 4 incident in which 13 civilians were gunned down by the security forces at Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland.

The inquiry panel on Monday issued two numbers (6026930283 and Army exchange helpline: 3742388456) asking people to share information related to the incident. The informer can send SMS or WhatsApp the information including photographs and videos or call up the Army exchange helpline to share the information.

The identity of the informer would be kept secret, said a statement issued by the Army on Monday. "The original documents/audiovisual recordings would be collected from the source after following due legal procedure," said the public notice issued by the Army.

Hours after the killings, 3 Corps of the Army based near Dimapur in Nagaland claimed that the incident took place during an operation carried out based on "specific information" about the presence of insurgents in the area. The Army, however, said the incident and the aftermath was "deeply regrettable."

On December 6, Home Minister Amit Shah, in his statement in the Parliament said the Army team opened fire as the vehicle in which the victims were travelling did not stop after being asked by the security forces. A survivor of the firing, who was seriously injured, however, challenged Shah's claim saying the Army team did not ask them to stop and fired at their vehicle without any provocation. Soon after the incident, the Army ordered an inquiry.

The Nagaland government also constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IPS officer to carry out a thorough investigation into the killings. The SIT also similarly sought information from the public.

The public notice was issued by the Army probe panel on a day Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution demanding an apology from the "appropriate authority" for the incident and also demanded the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.

