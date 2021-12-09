Nagaland killings: SIT begins probe, seeks information from public

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Nagaland government began its investigation into massacre of 14 civilians in Mon district by seeking information from the public related to the incident on December 4.

The five-member SIT headed by an additional director general of police issued a phone number (+91 6009803048) and an email ID (otingsit@gmail.com) requesting the public to share photos, videos and any other information related to the incident and situations leading to massacre of the innocent civilians.

"Any person having photos, videos, suspicious activities from primary source or any other information connected with the incident in original not forwarded (Secondary Source), may kindly share it in the interest of police investigation," the state police said on Thursday.

The identity of the informant will be kept secret, it said.

Nagaland cabinet on December 7 asked the SIT to complete an investigation into the incident within a month.

This comes amid growing demand for justice to families of the innocent villagers who were killed by army's 21 para commandos at Oting village in Mon district.

Home Minister Amit Shah told the Parliament that it was a case of "mistaken identity" during an operation launched by security forces based on "intelligence inputs" about movement of militants in the area.

The version, however, has been contested by Oting Citizen, the village council representing residents of Oting village and even by Nagaland police.

They claimed that security forces opened fire at the villagers returning from their work in a coal mine without any attempt for identification.

The Oting Citizen on Wednesday said the army even tried to brand the innocent villagers as militants by planting weapons and dressing them with camouflage uniforms and boots.

