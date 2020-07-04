Nagaland notifies dog meat ban decision, warns action against violators

Nagaland government on Saturday issued a notification regarding the state cabinet's decision to enforce the ban on sale and consumption of dog meat, a practice inviting ire of animal rights activists for long.

"For strict compliance of of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Food Safety and Standards (food products standdards and additives) Regulation 2011, and in order to regulate the safety of food articles safe for human consumption, it is necessary to ban slaughter and sale of dog meat in Nagaland," said the notification issued by Nagaland cgief secretary Temjen Toy.

The state cabinet on Friday decided to enforce the FSS Act by banning sale, transportation and consumption of dog meat in the state with immediate act. The notification said the same would be enforced by the district administration, municipalities, police, veterinary and animal husbandry department.

Sale and consumption of dog meat is prevalant in Nagaland, Mizoram and parts of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. In March this year Mizoram banned the same but Nagaland did not pay much heed to animal rights activists' long demand to do so. Sources said it was decided after Maneka Gandhi's recent letter to Nagaland government. Gandhi's letter came after photograph of dogs being "brutally killed" was shared in social media leaving animal rights activists angry.

Humane Society International/India and People for Animal, two NGOs, which have been campaigning for long to end dog meat trade, including in Nagaland hailed the decision as a major turning point in ending the cruelty of India’s hidden dog meat trade. HSI/India estimated that around 30,000 dogs a year are smuggled into Nagaland where they are sold in live markets and beaten to death with wooden clubs, said a statement issued by HSI, India.