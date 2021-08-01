Nagaland: NSCN-IM calls for business shut down on August 3 to protest delay for final pact

The Naga insurgent group in a ceasefire, NSCN-IM issued a business shutdown call for 12 hours on Tuesday in order to protest the delay in signing the final agreement to end the decades-long Naga conflict.

The shutdown has been issued between midnight of Monday to 12 noon on Tuesday in "Nagalim," which includes entire Nagaland and Naga-dominated areas in the rest of the Northeast.

"As a mark of our protest against the Government of India for keeping silent on Framework Agreement (FA) even after six years, there will be a total closure of shops and business establishments in Nagalim till 12:00 noon of August 3.

"The NSCN appeals to the Naga people, public and business groups to show solidarity to the Framework Agreement and cooperate for the success of the shut down. The NSCN regional authorities and Civil Society Organisations too are requested to cooperate," the NSCN-IM said in a statement, emailed to DH on Sunday evening.

The NSCN-IM, which is in talks since 1997 had signed the "Framework Agreement" with the Centre on August 3, 2015, and both parties resolved to sign a final pact soon.

"The historic Framework Agreement which was signed on August 3, 2015, is yet to see the light of fulfilment as committed by the GoI. Six years down the line, there is no positive response yet from the GoI. The Nagas cannot be taken for a ride in this manner.

"While Naga people appreciate the Government of India for recognising the historical and political rights of the Nagas by signing the FA, the matter should not end there. What had

been committed should be taken to a logical conclusion," said the statement.

Talks NSCN-IM came to a halt last year after the rebel group embroiled in a conflict with Nagaland Governor and the Centre's interlocutor, RN Ravi over the outfit's insistance for a seperate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

The NSCN-IM signed the "Framework Agreement" while Naga National Political Groups, a forum of seven other rebel groups signed another pact with the Centre in 2017.