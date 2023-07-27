Nagaland police inspector, five others arrested for stealing nearly 2,500 ammunition for Manipur violence

Nagaland police arrested an inspector, a leader of insurgent group NSCN-IM and four others for their role in stealing of ammunition from a police armoury and efforts to hand them over to rioters in neighbouring Manipur.

Police recently recovered 2,480 ammunition while being transported to Manipur.

Nagaland director general of police, Rupin Sharma told reporters in Dimapur in Nagaland on Wednesday that the police inspector, Michael Yanthan had stolen the ammunition from the central arms and ammunition store at Chumukedima in Dimapur recently and was about to hand them over to some people in Manipur for money. Yantra, who is in charge of the arms store, was arrested recently and was in judicial custody.

"He was acting in his personal capacity for money and we have not come across any conspiracy in the entire incident. But still we have instituted an inquiry to be headed by an Inspector General of Police to get into the details of the case and how to further improve our system," Sharma said.

Sources said the inspector had received over Rs. four lakh for supply of the ammunition. The ammunition were that of SLRs and other automatic weapons, sources said.

"We have tracked the money trail related to the incident," Sharma said.

The incident came as a shock as more than 140 people have been killed in the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.