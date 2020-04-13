Nagaland seals hospital and colony after first COVID-19 case

Nagaland government on Monday sealed a private hospital and a residential colony in Dimapur after the state reported its first COVID-19 positive case on Sunday night.

The person, a businessman had returned to Dimapur from Kolkata on March 24 by an Air India flight. He got admitted in a private hospital in Dimapur on April 8 but was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Sunday night, where he was tested positive of COVID-19.

"Marwari Patty in Dimapur, where the person lives and the private hospital, where he first visited for treatment were sealed in order to prevent further spread of the virus. Marwari Patti along with Murgi Patti and GS Road have been sealed by the district administration and the police. The wholesale market at GS Road Dimapur and retail shops at Marwaripatti and Ghorapatty will remain closed until further orders," Nagaland home commissioner Abhijit Sinha said in a statement.

His family members and the ambulance driver has been put into quarantine centre while all who came in touch with him in the flight on March 24 had been identified.

The collection of samples of people in connection with the positive case is going on. So far 22 samples from Kohima and 14 samples from Dimapur have been collected.