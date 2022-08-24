Nagaland seeks help from industry players to push 'start-up culture' in state

Nagaland government has sought help from industry players and investors to support its efforts to build a "start-up culture" in the state lacking big industry and major private investment so far.

As part of its efforts, the state industry department organised a two-day Investment and CSR Conclave on Monday and Tuesday, in which several industry players and investors were invited to look into the local start-ups and the sectors offering a scope of investment.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who attended the conclave and held meetings with industry representatives, banks and state government officials also urged the cooperates and industries to choose Nagaland although it would take "a little bit" of effort. "Organic vegetables and fruits are in great demand which the state produces but aggregating, storing and finding markets is a challenge. Nagaland must go for branding of its products in order to attract buyers and investors," Sitharaman said.

Commissioner and Secretary, Industries & Commerce department Kekhrievor Kevichusa said the Nagaland government has taken many steps to encourage private entrepreneurs to grow and stated that though Nagaland has many problems and hurdles, it needs the private economy to grow.

The state government has identified sectors like food processing industries, tourism and hospitality, agro-based industries, mineral-based industries, textile industries, electronic and IT, bamboo processing and manufacturing industries, and medicinal and aromatic plants where private players can join hands and invest.

Chief Secretary J Alam said 59 start-ups have been registered since the Nagaland Start-up Policy was adopted in 2019. He said that the government has taken the initiative of identifying and developing Border Trade Centres which promote trade with South-East ASEAN countries. Nyuthe also said that cluster development projects like handloom, textile products, food processing, and wood-based industry have been taken up.

Business activities in the state have remained affected mainly due to seven-decade-long insurgency problems and lack of proper infrastructure for big business. But the situation in the state has improved to some extent since all insurgent groups entered into a ceasefire and are in talks with the government to end the conflict. Local youths too have taken up business activities prompting the state government to push a "start-up culture" in order to create jobs locally.