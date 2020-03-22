Nagaland takes e-way to help school students during crisis over Coronavirus

Nagaland is taking the online route as one of the ways to help students continue their studies when schools are shut due to coronavirus.

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has joined hands with Clixa Technology Pvt. Ltd, a New Delhi-based IT firm, which will help it to offer lessons of science and mathematics for class IX and X students through a digital learning app.

"For Class IX, it is being offered for free for the current academic year. However, for Class X, the digital learning content would be free till April 30, 2020. The contents are in conformity with the syllabus and textbook prescribed by NBSE," said a statement issued by the state government.

It said the App named BRIGHT TUTEE provides a comprehensive digital learning content with chapter-wise, topic-wise learning and assessment for the students. "It can also be used by teachers to aid classroom teaching, revision and remedial purpose. The free online digital learning can be accessed either on Android Mobile Phone/Tablet or Desktop/Laptop," it said. The students can download the app and get enrolled for the course materials and the contents and video.

The government asked the teachers to spread information about benefit of the digital learning app so that more and more students can reap benefit and ensure that their education is not affected due to the "lock down" or restrictions imposed on school education due to the precationary measures adopted against coronavirus.

Like most states, Nagaland closed schools and stopped issuing Inner Line Permits to outside visitors and have taken up several measures to spread awareness about safety measures to avoid coronavirus infection. The state, however, has not reported a case yet.