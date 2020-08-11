Nagaland talks: NSCN (IM) slams interlocutor RN Ravi, seeks replacement

The NSCN (IM), the Naga rebel group which is said to be in the advanced stages of signing a final agreement with the government on Tuesday sought a replacement of the Centre's interlocutor R. N. Ravi while alleging that the 23-year-long hard work in the talks process was headed towards "a nauseating end" because of his "mischief".

The outfit, which is in ceasefire since 1997, alleged that Ravi, who is also now the Governor of Nagaland had twisted the Framework Agreement it signed with the Centre in 2015 that accepted the unique history and position of the Nagas.

"Mr RN Ravi’s misdoings as Interlocutor of Indo-Naga political talks which has come down in modern history as the most high profile peace process in Southeast Asia is in a state of simmering tension and reaching the tipping point all because of his vitriolic attack on Naga issue, the very issue he was assigned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to negotiate on his behalf to bring a solution that is honourable and acceptable. The Framework Agreement is now undergoing castration at the hands of the very person who co-authored it with NSCN Chairman Mr Isak Chishi Swu and NSCN General Secretary Mr Th. Muivah. The issue is now in the court of the Government of India that should come out with an undertaking that the Framework Agreement is still alive in its original form and to be handled by somebody other than RN Ravi, who is sensitive enough to understand and respect what has been achieved during the past 23 years," the NSCN (IM) said in a statement emailed to DH.

The allegation comes amid reports that NSCN (IM) leaders are in New Delhi for another round of talks with the Centre.

NSCN (IM) do not consider Nagas to be part of India and had led an armed battle for decades before signing a ceasefire in 1997.

Talks concluded on many issues except the outfit's demand for a separate flag, a Constitution and unification of all Naga-inhibited areas. The trouble between Ravi and NSCN (IM) intensified when the former stressed that the outfit was twisting the Framework Agreement in order to push for its demands when other rebel groups were ready to sign the final agreement. The trouble intensified when Ravi in a recent letter called the rebel groups as "armed gangs and underground groups". He had also asked all government employees to furnish an undertaking disclosing names of their family members, who are into these groups.

The statement alleged that Ravi twisted the Framework Agreement before a Parliamentary Standing Panel saying that NSCN (IM) agreed for a settlement within Indian Constitution with special status. But the Framework Agreement accepted uniqueness of the Naga issue and instead agreed for peaceful co-existence between the two entities, it added.