Nagaland to review reservation policy after census: CM

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said that the state Cabinet has decided to review the job reservation policy after the completion of the census.
The chief minister made the statement in the Assembly on Tuesday while replying to NDPP MLA Yitachu's request to provide reservation in technical posts to backward tribes. Rio said the MLA's concern has been noted and it will be examined in due course of time. He informed the House that a decision was taken by the state Cabinet to review the reservation policy as some areas and tribes need to be added, while some have to be removed, besides decreasing or increasing the quota.
The state Cabinet has decided to review all these things after the next census and bring a new policy, he said.
Replying to Yitachu's starred question, Rio said, "Under the standing policy of the state government dated July 6, 1973, 20 per cent of Gazetted/technical posts are unreserved where reservations for any category are not provided for recruitment."
"Reservation for both the Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland and the backward tribes are against the 80 per cent of the Gazetted/technical posts," he said.
Other than the technical posts, 37 per cent of job reservation is given to the backward tribes in the state.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru
6 best movies of Kareena Kapoor to watch on her b'day
Rising obesity to hamper developing economies: Report
Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava
Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one
Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?
DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls
ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct